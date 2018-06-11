Arrest warrant issued for Quebec man due in Bathurst court in Hells Angels-linked case

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Quebec man who failed to appear in Bathurst provincial court Monday on charges related to an investigation into cocaine trafficking in northern New Brunswick that RCMP say is linked to the Hells Angels.

Andrew Boucher of Sainte-Geneviève was scheduled to enter pleas on charges of laundering proceeds of crime and possession of the proceeds of crime.

He is one of 14 people arrested in the past couple of months as part of Operation J-Thunder, which started in November 2016.

None of the accused are members of the Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang, but police believe they are linked to outlaw motorcycle gangs in New Brunswick and Quebec, RCMP have said.

Two other men from Quebec and a New Brunswick man, who also had scheduled court appearances in Bathurst on Monday, are due back on July 16 at 9:30 a.m. to enter pleas.

Simon Dupuis, 43, of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue is charged with laundering proceeds of crime and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Raymond Bertrand, 72, of Saint-André-d'Argenteuil is charged with conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to possess cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, laundering proceeds of crime, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Normand Godbout, 59, of Grand Falls is charged with conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to possess cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Meanwhile, a preliminary inquiry for ​Cédrik Cazzetta-Parent, 24, of Montreal has been scheduled for Jan. 8 at 9:30 a.m. Four days have been set aside.

Cazzetta-Parent is charged with laundering proceeds of crime and possession of the proceeds of crime.

The RCMP investigation, conducted with assistance from the Edmundston Police Force, targeted the sale of cocaine on the Acadian Peninsula and in Restigouche, Madawaska and Victoria counties.

During the course of the investigation, police seized about $900,000 in cash and about 5.5 kilograms of cocaine.

Quebec police conducted a simultaneous investigation into outlaw motorcycle groups and the police agencies shared information.