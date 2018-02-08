A Fredericton man identified by RCMP as a full-patch member of the Hells Angels Nomads and one of his "known associates" have pleaded not guilty to numerous drugs and weapons-related offences.

Robin Moulton, 48, and Marie Antonette Bugay, 40, also of Fredericton, appeared in Saint John provincial court on Thursday afternoon.

They elected to be tried by judge alone in the Court of Queen's Bench and waived their right to a preliminary inquiry.

Their trial will be held in Woodstock, where Moulton's first court appearance was on Aug. 25, but the case was subsequently relocated to Saint John because of security concerns.

There was no discussion Thursday about how those concerns will be addressed during the trial.

Moulton and Bugay, who were previously denied bail, remain remanded.

They have both been in custody since August, when they were arrested separately as part of a joint investigation into outlaw motorcycle gang activities in New Brunswick, RCMP have said.

Their pleas and elections had been delayed several times, most recently on Dec. 19. Moulton's defence lawyer, T.J. Burke, had requested more time to review the file, which is about 600 pages, and Bugay had just retained a new lawyer, the courtroom heard.

Moulton is facing 12 charges, most relating to firearms, namely a high-powered rifle with a silencer and a loaded 9-mm handgun, which he'd been banned from possessing for life, according to court documents.

Robin Moulton originally appeared in Woodstock court on Aug. 25, but his case was relocated to Saint John over security concerns. (CBC)

He is charged with improperly storing a 9-mm handgun; possessing a restricted handgun without authorization; possessing a loaded, restricted firearm without a licence, and possessing a handgun while barred from doing so for life.

He is also charged with unsafe storage of a .308-calibre rifle; possession of a silencer for a dangerous purpose; possession of a silencer without authorization; possession of a firearm while barred for life, and possession of ammunition while barred from doing so for 10 years.

The three drug charges are trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a press for use in trafficking.

Bugay is charged jointly with Moulton on seven of the offences, plus on three of her own, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and having possession of more than $5,000, knowing that all or part of it was obtained by the commission of an offence.

Moulton was arrested near Woodstock on Aug. 22 after being stopped while driving on the Trans-Canada Highway and charged after police executed search warrants at his Brunswick Street residence and "several" other locations across the province.

​Bugay was arrested and released Aug. 24 after police searched a residence on Aberdeen Street in Fredericton, then rearrested on Aug. 29.