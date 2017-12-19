A Fredericton man identified by RCMP as a full-patch member of the Hells Angels Nomads and one of his "known associates" are both expected to enter pleas today on numerous drugs and weapons-related offences.

Robin Moulton, 48, and Marie Antonette Bugay, 40, also of Fredericton, are scheduled to appear in Saint John provincial court at 1:30 p.m.

They have both been in custody since August, when they were arrested separately as part of a joint investigation into outlaw motorcycle gang activities in New Brunswick, RCMP have said.

Moulton is facing 12 charges, most relating to firearms, namely a high-powered rifle with a silencer and a loaded 9-mm handgun, which he'd been banned from possessing for life, according to court documents.

Bugay is charged jointly with Moulton on seven of the offences, plus on three of her own, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and having possession of more than $5,000, knowing that all or part of it was obtained by the commission of an offence.

Their pleas and elections of mode of trial have been delayed several times for various reasons, most recently in November when their lawyers were awaiting further disclosure from the Crown.

Security concerns

Moulton and Bugay can each choose to be tried either by a provincial court judge, Court of Queen's Bench judge alone, or by judge and jury in the Court of Queen's Bench.

If the pair go to trial, it's not yet clear where the trial will be held. Moulton originally appeared in Woodstock court but his case was relocated to Saint John over security concerns.

Crown prosecutor Angers, who is based in Moncton, has said she believes it should be in one of the newer courthouses — either Saint John, Moncton or Miramichi.

But Moulton and Bugay's election may dictate whether the case needs to proceed in Woodstock, near where he was arrested, Angers has said.