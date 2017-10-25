A helicopter crash in northern New Brunswick last fall that killed two Quebec men and injured a third was caused by low altitude and speed, according to the Transportation Safety Board.

Pilot fatigue and drugs may have also contributed to the Bell 206B helicopter colliding with power lines 58 feet above the Restigouche River in Flatlands, about 16 kilometres west of Campbellton, on Sept. 4, 2016, the board suggested in a report released on Wednesday.

"Intentional low-altitude flying is risky, particularly without pre-flight planning and reconnaissance, and may result in a collision with wires or other obstacles, increasing the risk of injury or death," the board said in a statement.

Quebec hockey player-turned-singer Roberto (Bob) Bissonnette and the pilot, Frederick Décoste, were killed when the helicopter severed the power lines, smashed into an embankment, was "catastrophically damaged" and fell into a shallow part of the river shortly before 4 p.m.

'Conclusions regarding impairment, or the time at which the cannabinoids were used, could not be made.' - TSB statement

Michel Laplante, president of the Quebec Capitals baseball team, who was in the rear seat, was injured in the crash, which occurred near the Quebec border.

The investigation concluded that the low altitude and the speed at which the helicopter was flown made the unmarked transmission cables difficult to see and avoid, but the lines "did not require lighting or marking."

Bissonnette's family declined to comment on the findings.

His relatives decided at the time of his death to keep their comments and emotions to themselves, his mother Lisette Lemelin explained in an email on behalf of the family.

"It's difficult enough," she stated in French.

'Physiological factors'

The fatal crash occurred in Flatlands, N.B., 16 kilometres west of Campellton, near the Quebec border. (CBC)

"Physiological factors" also "had the potential to degrade the pilot's decision-making and performance, although their specific effects on the pilot could not be determined," the statement from the Transportation Safety Board said.

The investigation found the pilot had "limited opportunities to sleep" prior to the flight and was likely experiencing "acute fatigue" at the time of the crash.

In addition, a post-mortem toxicological exam revealed the presence of cannabinoids in the pilot's system. Cannabinoids are chemical compounds found in marijuana.

"Conclusions regarding impairment, or the time at which the cannabinoids were used, could not be made," the safety board said.

"Flight crew members who use cannabinoids risk impaired performance and decision-making, jeopardizing the safety of the flight."

Locator transmitter broke, sank

The remains of the Bell 206 helicopter were removed from the Restigouche River two days after the crash. (Michèle Brideau/Radio Canada)

The helicopter, which departed the Charlo Airport that afternoon and was destined for the Rivière-du-Loup Airport, was equipped with an emergency locator transmitter, or ELT.

But the investigation determined the search-and-rescue satellite system did not receive a signal from it because the antenna broke off and the device sank into the river.

The Transportation Safety Board issued four recommendations in 2016 to address deficiencies in design standards for the transmitters that may delay search-and-rescue operations after an accident.

"International collaboration is now underway to improve ELT specifications," the statement said.

The findings are based on an examination of the site and wreckage, which was hauled from the river two days after the crash by safety board officials, working with representatives of the helicopter's insurance company and the New Brunswick Department of Environment.

Bissonnette was a Quebec Capitals shareholder. Before his musical career, he played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, including a stint with the Acadie-Bathurst Titans.

After his hockey career, Bissonnette settled in Quebec City and became a sales rep. He was also a popular singer who regularly performed at venues around Quebec and was known for his joie de vivre.

An injured and bleeding Laplante was rescued by some Good Samaritans, which was caught on video.

Laplante was transported to the Campbellton Regional Hospital and was doing "miraculously well" in the days following the crash, his daughter Janel Laplante said at the time.

The Transportation Safety Board is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety and it does not try to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.