The winter storm warning has ended for Moncton and parts of southeast New Brunswick Sunday morning but travel is not advised.

The area can expect another five to 10 centimetres of snow, bringing the total snowfall amount to 25 centimetres.

"Strong north to northwesterly winds will resulting in reduced visibilities in blowing snow this morning," said Environment Canada.

Travel is not advised as visibility could be reduced at times in drifting snow. Highways in the Moncton area are being reported as snow packed with icy patches and drifting snow with poor visibility.

Poor visibility, high winds

Conditions on Route 15 from Aulac to Cape Tormentine are also poor and travel is not recommended due to poor visibility.

Traffic continues to cross the Confederation Bridge but a wind advisory has been issued for later Sunday. Wind are projected in the 60 to 70 km/h range gusting to 95 km/h.

Similar road conditions are being reported on highways in Fredericton, Saint John and northern parts of the province. Snow fell overnight in those areas with another two to four centimetres expected Sunday.

More road conditions from around the province can be found here.

High water levels

Wind are from 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h with temperatures at – 11 C. Temperatures are expected to drop tonight to – 21 C with a windchill of – 29 to 30 C.

There could be higher than normal water levels at high tide in coastal sections along the Northumberland Strait.

Flights to and from Halifax were cancelled at the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport Sunday morning. All other flights are on time.

One flight from Halifax has been delayed at the Saint John Airport.