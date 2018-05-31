Don't sweat it: New Brunswick will endure heat wave Thursday, Friday

After months of snow, freezing rain and chilling temperatures — New Brunswick is about to experience its first heat wave of the season.

In a special weather statement, Environment Canada said the "heat event" will hit on Thursday and Friday.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach between 28 C and 31 C with humidex values that will make it feel like it is between 30 and 36.

The weather agency predicts the warmest conditions will be from mid-afternoon into the early evening.

Temperatures are expected to return to normal over the weekend.

"These conditions may pose a health risk when you are not used to the heat," Environment Canada said in the statement.



Residents are advised to drink plenty of cool liquids before feeling thirsty. They can also keep cool by dressing for the weather and spending a few hours during the day in a cool area.



Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle, the weather agency said.