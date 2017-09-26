A streak of record-setting hot weather continues with temperatures expected to feel as warm as 40 C across southern New Brunswick.

"I think today is going to be the hottest day of all this warm late September weather," said CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

Humidex values near 40 for much of South/Central NB this afternoon, stay hydrated, wear a hat, stay out of the heat if you feel dizzy. — @BrennanAllenCBC

A level one heat alert has been issued by the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization for the Fredericton, Chipman, Oromocto and St. Stephen areas.

"When a heat alert … is issued, vulnerable persons may be affected," EMO said in a statement. "People living alone are especially vulnerable.

Allen advised people to take precautions if outdoors for a while.

"If you work outside, make sure you're wearing a hat today and you have your water bottle because you're going to need it," he warned.

"Go inside if you begin to feel dizzy — this humidex — once you get over 35 C it really enhances the risk of heart attack and stroke."

Temperature records tumble

Several high temperature records were set Monday across New Brunswick, according to Environment Canada.

Both Edmundston and Woodstock easily broke records that were set 97 years ago, in 1920.

New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization has issued a level one heat alert for parts of southern New Brunswick for Tuesday. Those most vulnerable are young children, older adults, the homeless and people with chronic health conditions. (CBC)

In Edmundston, the temperature soared to 31.9 C on Monday, beating the record of 27.8 C, while Woodstock hit 30.6 C, which beat the record of 28.3 C.

A record was also set Monday in Fredericton, where the high of 30.2 C smashed the old record of 28.2 set in 2007.

Other high temperature records were set in ​Kouchibouguac, ​Saint​ ​John and Doaktown, and Allen expects more will be broken Tuesday.

"In Moncton the record high for today is 31 C going back 10 years, to 2007," Allen said. "In Bathurst it is 28.9 C going back to 1935 and Sussex is also 31 C going back to 2007 — these are all records I think that could fall today. That's how hot it's going to be."

Cooler weather on way

Allen said the warming overnight in northern New Brunswick was unusual and impressive, with humidex values Tuesday morning already approaching 30 C.

'If we just close our eyes today, you can think you're in Florida and then when you open your eyes later on this week, you're like, 'Hey I'm back in New Brunswick and it's fall.'' - Brennan Allen, CBC meteorologist

"Just to give you an idea of how much it warmed up without the sun even helping in Bathurst — at 11 o'clock last night it was only 14 degrees in Bathurst. By the time it got to 3 a.m., when I was getting up for work, it was 24 degrees.

"The temperature went up 10 degrees in four hours without the sun doing any of the work. Just a southwesterly wind."

High temperatures on Tuesday are expected to reach 28 C in northern New Brunswick and 33 C in the south, but with the humidity factored in the humidex value will reach the high 30s or even the low 40s.

For those looking for relief, Allen said, cooler air is expected to move in overnight with temperatures in the north dropping to 9 C.

"By Friday high temperatures are expected to range from the upper single digits in northern New Brunswick to the low teens in southern New Brunswick," he said.

"So a big change. If we just close our eyes today you can think you're in Florida and then when you open your eyes later on this week, you're like, 'Hey I'm back in New Brunswick and it's fall.'"