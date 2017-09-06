Health Minister Victor Boudreau told reporters on Tuesday, "I don't have any regrets," as he addressed being dropped from cabinet at the Liberal Party office in Fredericton.

Even though the Atcon controversy, in which the minister signed off on removing the province's security over $64 million in loan guarantees, exposed taxpayers to more risk and cost them more than $70 million, Boudreau said he had only experienced "bumps along the road" during his time in government.

He thanked the civil servants he'd worked with, even though they were the ones who had advised him not to lend money to Atcon.

Can't always get it right

But Donald Savoie, Canada Research Chair in Public Administration and Governance at the University of Moncton, said Boudreau was one of the most articulate ministers the province has seen.

"You are in politics for 15, 20 years. You can't get it right every single time. Atcon was not something he can be proud of but he served to the best of his ability," he said.

Savoie said the health portfolio is one of the hardest to deal with in government and Boudreau handled it well.

"The day that he leaves his politics New Brunswickers should say, 'thank you' instead of throw darts at him," he said.

The health minister said after being a politician or working for one for the past 25 years, he is leaving cabinet "willingly."



In fact, he said he decided four years ago this would be his last position in government.

"It will be fun to take on a different adventure. I'm looking forward to what life has for me next," he said.

Other controversies

Besides the Atcon controversy, Boudreau was also heavily criticized for his involvement with the Shediac campground.

His department is responsible for testing water quality on New Brunswick's beaches - including the high-profile, beleaguered, Parlee Beach.

Boudreau recused himself from all government discussions about Parlee Beach and its poor water quality tests because he had a 20 per cent stake in a campground there.

But amid the ongoing public scrutiny, he eventually gave up his ownership in the campground completely and was not paid for it.

Looking back

Boudreau was recruited to the Liberal Party in 1989 by Dominic LeBlanc, now Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.

He was elected to the legislature in a byelection in 2004 to replace Bernard Richard, who had resigned to become the provincial ombudsman.

Boudreau was re-elected in 2006 and took on the role of finance minister in the cabinet of Shawn Graham.

He was named interim leader of the party in 2010 after Graham stepped down.

In 2014, he was re-elected to the Legislative Assembly as MLA for Shediac–Beaubassin–Cap-Pelé and was named Minister of Health by Premier Brian Gallant the same year.