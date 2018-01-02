Fredericton police have charged one person after a two-vehicle collision on the city's north side.



Sgt. Ross Chandler said one car crossed the centre line and struck another around 5 p.m in the 900 block of the Douglas area.

"One driver was taken to hospital with what is believed to be non-serious injuries," he said.

Both vehicles were significantly damaged. Police, firefighters and paramedics all responded.

"Our forensic identification unit responded and photographed all the damage," said Chandler.