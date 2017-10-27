Jen Brown understands what it's like to grow up in poverty in one of Saint John's most at-risk neighbourhoods.

Now, she's helping run some of the programs in Crescent Valley that were monumental for her own success.

The daughter of a single mom who raised three children on social assistance, Brown said she relied on the breakfast program at Hazen White-St. Francis School when money was especially tight.

"I didn't know it then, but I now know you can't learn without a nutritious meal," Brown said.

"I didn't have that worry about being hungry … so I can personally relate to what these kids are going through and how important it is to receive an education and how it changed my life."

Students at the Hazen White-St. Francis practice their school cheer during Friday's breakfast program. (Elke Semerad/CBC)

Brown is the community schools co-ordinator at Hazen White-St. Francis and oversees the food programs, extra-curricular activities through the Partners Assisting Local Schools program, field trips and a mentoring program through the University of New Brunswick.

Brown volunteered as a mentor through the Promise Partnership before landing what she called her "dream job" at the north end school.

"The partnership between the [school and university] and watching them grow from start to finish, and seeing the kids benefit and the impact it's had on their lives is amazing," said Brown.

"It's coming full circle, I'm very grateful for the opportunity to be in this position, so I'm very emotional about it."

Halal food

Brown has had to adjust the breakfast and lunch menu at Hazen White-St. Francis since the wave of Syrian immigrant families settled in the nearby Crescent Valley neighbourhood.

Rana Qwader told CBC everyone at the school has treated her with kindness and generosity. (Elke Semerad/CBC)

She said learning about halal and vegetarian options was a learning curve, but menu planning has gotten easier over time.

"We now know what to look for in terms, or if there's gelatin in the food, so a lot of looking at the labels," Brown said.

"It's easy to go with a vegetarian option. Hummus is a big one, which is high in protein, so we still reach those food groups with the choices of food."

'They are so kindly'

Sherin Ali, a Grade 4 student originally from Syria, was enjoying her breakfast Friday morning.

"I like to eat eggs," she told Information Morning Saint John. "I really thank them … I love coming to school."

Grade 5 student Rana Qwader says she appreciates the programs being run out of the school.

"They are so kindly and everyone, when I need something, they give it to me," she said.