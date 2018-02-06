A nearly 200-year-old dormant farm in Fredericton will be brought back to life this summer as a training ground for future farmers.

The historic Hayes farm in the community of Devon will be the site of the Hayes Urban Teaching Farm, a project dedicated to teaching new farmers how to make a living off small harvests.

"Essentially the goal is to create a full-season, full-time farmer training program," said Claire May, the outreach coordinator for the project.

Although currently covered in snow, the property will be used to teach about a dozen students how to cultivate soil, grow vegetables and harvest crops.

"We'll be using about an acre and a quarter of the cleared fields to grow annual vegetables and use the wooded areas and the other nooks and crannies on site to check out permaculture techniques and things like mushroom growing and fruit-trees really maximize the space that we have here," said May.

Claire May, the outreach co-ordinator for the Hayes Urban Teaching Farm project, is one of several people working to get the farm ready for the summer. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Nestled between suburbs and busy streets, the surrounding tree cover isolates the property from the bustle of the city that has grown up around it.

Wooden fences separate the farm from residential backyards. Three fields surround the Hayes farmhouse that was built in the 1840s. It stands next to an empty dairy barn and weathered, leaning, hay barn.

More than 170 years ago, the Hayes farm occupied much of what is now the community of Devon. The property was around 500 acres, according to the New Brunswick provincial archives and living family members.

Much of what is now the city of Fredericton was once farming fields. This photo taken in 1897 shows Fredericton from the vantage point of the top of present day Smyth Street. The fields across the river made up the 500 acres of the Hayes farm property. (New Brunswick Provincial Archives/P5-15)

Over time, the property has been whittled down to just eight acres after land was sold or donated for development.

The centralized location, the country in the city, makes the land attractive for urban farming.

"We have two gardens right now on the northside that are flourishing and a lot of people were commenting on how much they enjoy their time when they are gardening," said Edee Klee, the co-chair of the volunteer non-profit NB Community Harvest Gardens. "And it's very peaceful. There's so many benefits to it. And they lament that they can't make a living doing this. This is something they want.

Edee Klee, the co-chair of NB Community Harvest Gardens, says the students who appear to be most interested in farming these days are women from urban areas with some post-secondary education. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"So, we checked it out and found that there are a number of teaching schools across Canada that are doing something like this and we thought why not just bring it here to Fredericton."

While family farms make up most of New Brunswick's farming operations, Klee says many of them are no longer handed down from generation to generation. Instead, she believes the farmer of the future is very different.

"There was a survey done about two years ago by the National New Farmers Coalition and they discovered that the new farmers today are coming from an urban setting," said Klee. "The majority of them are female. So, we thought why not set it up, like bring the school to them and find these folks and make it easy for them to transition to a more rural setting."

Last summer, members of NB Community Harvest Gardens and the Hayes Urban Teaching Farm project began to prepare the land for the summer. (NB Community Harvest Gardens)

In the fall of 2017, volunteers for the project started to till and prepare the soil for this year's upcoming harvest. Since then they have worked with local farmers to build their curriculum, and recruited about a dozen students to begin their farm training once the ground thaws.

The group is will use the upcoming summer as a pilot project for the teaching facility as it looks for a formal educational institution to partner with. The hope is to eventually offer formal educational credits or a degree.

A family wish

Bringing the farm back to life is something the Hayes family wanted more than the cash that would come from selling the land for development, according to the estate holder of the property.

Built in the 1840s, the Hayes farmhouse is the central structure on the farm property. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"We had fresh, unpasteurized, Jersey cow milk from the herd that my grandparents raised and it was primarily a dairy farm," said Ian Robertson, who grew up visiting his grandparents on the farm when he was a child.

"As kids we would build forts out in the woods. There was no development out there. There was a gully that flowed through the property and it would flood in the winter time. And it enabled us to learn how to skate and play hockey out there. So, you really couldn't of asked for a better location."

Ian Robertson is the current holder of the Hayes estate and says it was his family's wish that the property remain a farm for as long as possible. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Robertson now lives across the street from the Hayes farm. He can see the farm house and the frozen fields from his living-room window. After two years of consulting and talking with the urban farming project he's given the group permission to use the farmland for farming and teaching.

Located in Devon, the Hayes farm is nestled in city suburbs where old wooden fences divide farmland from backyards. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"There's so much potential for New Brunswick to be more self-sufficient in its food stuffs," said Robertson. "And if something like the urban teaching farm can help produce more farmers, more people that are interested in perhaps an alternate lifestyle, then that sounds like a positive thing."