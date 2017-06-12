A red-tailed hawk is healing from an unusual injury after it got a foot stuck in a birch tree in Fundy National Park.

Two hikers discovered the bird of prey on the western portion of the park's Coastal Trail last week and sent for help.

Answering the call was resource management officer Neil Vinson, who carried a ladder through the park for half an hour before he reached the wounded hawk.

The bird was stuck three metres above ground in a cavity of a yellow birch.

Vinson wrapped the hawk in a blanket to stopped the bird from thrashing around and hurting him with its sharp talons. Down on the ground, the bird was placed in a backpack for the hike out of the park.

"I'm quite impressed with what they did," Pam Novak, director of the Atlantic Wildlife Institute, said of the rescue.

The hawk may have chased a squirrel or fought with another bird before getting its foot wedged in a birch tree. (Sarah Cloud Skinner/Parks Canada 2017)

The hawk is recuperating at the institute and will likely be returned to the wild by the end of the week, Novak told Shift New Brunswick on Monday.

"We want this thing to heal up as soon as we can and get her back out," she said. "Because we are in breeding season. So, you know, if she's part of a breeding pair, I'd hate to keep them separate for any length of time, if they have young that have already hatched."

Normally fly high

Novak said red-tailed hawks like to hunt for rodents and other prey from high up and then scoop down to catch them.

They don't usually hunt among the trees, but Novak suspects this hawk may have been chasing a squirrel or fighting with another bird when its foot got wedged.

Novak said the wounds were quite raw when the hawk arrived, but the injured leg is more flexible now.

"She obviously was quite stuck," she said. "First, we didn't even know if she dislocated or broke something because she couldn't use it at all."

Now, the bird is feisty and "a little hyped up," she said.

"You can tell that she does not want to be here."

Fundy National Park posted the story and photos of the rescue to its Facebook page on Monday.

Bundled in a blanket, the hawk was placed in a backpack and taken to get help. (Sarah Cloud Skinner/Parks Canada 2017)

Vinson was not available for an interview Monday but park staff promised to update the hawk's condition on Facebook.

In the meantime, staff are asking people to suggest a name for the bird – a better one than Birdy McBirdwing, the post said.

Novak could not confirm whether the bird was male or female, though she suspects it's a she.