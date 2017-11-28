The president of the Havelock Legion says three recent break-ins have left the organization just scraping by day to day.

"We're broke," said Harvey Surett, who has been the president for nearly a year.

He said the first break-in on Nov. 13 came just days after the Remembrance Day service and a cribbage tournament the next day.

"Monday morning the bartender went to make a deposit and … the main door was pried open and they tore the lock off of the bar door."

Surett said the thief or thieves cleaned out all the coolers and took all the beer, the cash register and some other items.

"They went to the freezer and broke the lock on that and took food. And when they got upstairs into the kitchen area they just opened everything up and left it open."

Back again

Surett said the culprits even unplugged a freezer and left everything to spoil.

Two days later, they struck again.

"They came back with the tools to get into the thing so they took all the cash boxes, there were three different cash boxes. They took all the liquor."

Surett said again more food was taken from the freezers and again, they made a mess.

"It makes you feel violated, really." - Harvey Surett

Five days later, on Nov. 20, the thieves returned and took a brand new cash register.

"They went through the cupboards again looking for anything they wanted."

Daily operation for now

Surett said he met with the executive and they decided to continue operating on a daily basis while they work with the insurance company and RCMP.

The legion president confirmed a security system would be installed in the building.

"We've got very little stuff, the deposit is made every day."

Surett said they've had two break-ins before but nothing like this.

"They seem to want us to close down."

'Feel violated'

Surett said some other nearby businesses and service clubs were broken into around the same time..

"It was just after Remembrance Day, for crying out loud," he said. "I mean we honour our veterans and support them and support other things in the community but this is just disrespectful."

Surett said the legion members are angry over the thefts.

"It makes you feel violated, really."

The president said he's hopeful the RCMP will find out who committed the break-ins and catch them.