A 16-year-old boy from Harvey is dead after a single vehicle crash that happened on Highway 640 just after midnight Thursday morning.

Keswick RCMP responded to a call shortly after 12:15 a.m. that a car had gone off the road near Yoho, about 30 kilometres southwest of Fredericton.

The 16-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to a RCMP news release.

Two other passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospital.

The names of those involved in the crash have not yet been released.

The West District RCMP is investigating the cause of the crash, with the help of an RCMP collision reconstructionist.