People of all ages dressed up to enjoy the fun as well as fresh cider and vegetables at Fredericton's Harvest Party on Sunday afternoon.

Hosted by the Ville Cooperative with several dozen volunteers, the event featured pumpkin bowling, apple bobbing, live music, pumpkin carving and a U-pick.

"Usually we have a really good turn out," said Jeff MacFarlane, the executive director of the Ville Cooperative.

"Every year people come in and chat, and we tweak it and add stuff."

The Ville Cooperative, a holistic community organization, hosted an event to help raise money for its community gardens and programs. The co-operative on the city's north side is home to recreational organizations, educational groups and arts and culture programs.

There were lots of activities and fresh cider from this apple cider press. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

There was also a pumpkin carving station. For $4, you could carve your very own pumpkin. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

Emily Jarrell, a volunteer at the event, prepares some pumpkins for carving at the Harvest Party. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

German exchange students Lara Pamaska and Franka Bergmann, both 16, were volunteers at Harvest Party. They said they love New Brunswick. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

Andy McMullen and his son Emmett McMullen, 9 months, dressed up for the Harvest Party. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC )

Apple bobbing was all part of the fun. Many kids took a dunk in the bucket for some juicy apples. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)