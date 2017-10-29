Harvest Party: The Ville Cooperative holds Halloween themed event
The Ville Cooperative hosted a by donation event with apple bobbing and u-pick
By Nathalie Sturgeon, CBC News Posted: Oct 29, 2017 2:44 PM AT Last Updated: Oct 29, 2017 4:25 PM AT
People of all ages dressed up to enjoy the fun as well as fresh cider and vegetables at Fredericton's Harvest Party on Sunday afternoon.
Hosted by the Ville Cooperative with several dozen volunteers, the event featured pumpkin bowling, apple bobbing, live music, pumpkin carving and a U-pick.
"Usually we have a really good turn out," said Jeff MacFarlane, the executive director of the Ville Cooperative.
"Every year people come in and chat, and we tweak it and add stuff."
The Ville Cooperative, a holistic community organization, hosted an event to help raise money for its community gardens and programs. The co-operative on the city's north side is home to recreational organizations, educational groups and arts and culture programs.
