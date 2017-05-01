Fredericton's Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival is making sure the blues part is well represented for its 2017 edition this coming September.

The festival has announced a big group of blues musicians will be appearing, including the return of local favourite Matt Andersen, who never fails to sell out the biggest tent they can find.

Andersen first came to fame at the Harvest festival, winning the inaugural rising star competition in 2001 with his band Flat Top.

Also returning to the Harvest stage is 13-year-old guitar prodigy Brandon "Taz" Niederauer from New York State, who wowed the crowds over two shows at the 2016 event.

Cape Breton's Matt Minglewood has been playing music in the Maritimes since the late 60s, scoring several national blues and country hits along the way. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

East Coast all-star Matt Minglewood also returns to the stage. Minglewood is currently riding high with the hit song "Amsterdam" from the new album Fly Like Desperadoes.

Also announced were Sonya Rae and the Sleepwalkers, The National Reserve, and as usual, a big representation of Atlantic Canadian talent.

That includes Garrett Mason, Keith Hallett, Christine Campbell, Earle and Coffin, The Gary Sappier Band and as always, the act that has played every Harvest festival from the start, Fredericton's Downtown Blues Band.

The 27th Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival runs from Sept. 12 - 17, and tickets go on sale May 11.