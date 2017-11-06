Brandon Patrick Donelan was sentenced in Burton on Monday to 42 months in prison for sexual assault and sexual interference involving a minor.

The 22-year-old from Hardwood Ridge, north of Minto, will spend 20 years on the sex offender registry, provincial court Judge Kenneth Oliver said.

After Donelan failed to appear on his original sentencing date of Feb. 18, a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest was issued. In mid-September, he turned himself in.

Donelan was charged after a sexual assault that occurred in August 2015.

According to facts presented in court, Donelan, who was 20 at the time, showed up at a party with liquor and cocaine and had unprotected sex with an intoxicated 13-year-old.

Donelan denied having sex with the victim when first questioned by police. A sexual assault kit provided by the victim proved he had.

A court order prevents publishing anything that could identify the victim.

Serious harm to victim

At the sentencing, Oliver told the court the victim has suffered "very real harm to mental health" and she said she is known as "jail bait" at school.

She feared she was pregnant after the assault and missed school to get checked for diseases at a hospital.

The Crown asked for four to five years in prison for the charges, and the defence asked for two to three.

Donelan got a 30 days for missing his first sentencing hearing but the judge said that was covered by time spent in jail since his arrest.