Which would you rather have: hard tap water that's safe to drink, or soft, potentially unsafe water?

That's the question Saint John Water Commissioner Brent McGovern poses to west Saint Johners, including Reversing Falls Restaurant owner Max Kotlowski, who have been making noise about unsightly calcium and magnesium spots on clean silverware, and potential damage to dishwashers and hot-water heaters.

Other residents have said they've noticed an improvement in the colour of the water and a reduction in the green film on tubs and sinks — a side-effect of copper leaching from the pipes.

'The sort of things that keep us up at night'

The changeover in September was the first component of a $216.8 million plan to upgrade the city's water infrastructure. Residents were warned that the water would be clearer, colder, and more mineralized after the switch.

The old water from Spruce Lake, McGovern said, was soft and corrosive, which caused problems for residential water pipes.

Saint John Water Commissioner Brent McGovern says the water quality on the west side is enviable compared to that in many Canadian municipalities. (Linkedin)

But "the biggest concern was the health risk."

Before the upgrade, chlorination was the only way to treat the water, he said, "and there are parasites that can be introduced in the water that chlorine is ineffective in treating."

Parasites like cryptosporidium and giardia can contaminate tap water — as they did in 2001 in North Battleford, Sask., sickening 700 people and spurring a class-action lawsuit.

"Those are the sorts of things that really keep us up at night when we're responsible for a water system," McGovern said.

"Now we can assure the public that the water is safe to drink and we don't have that risk exposure. It's a good trade-off"

Comparable to bottled water

The water in west Saint John is now "comparable to bottled water," he said.

To put things in perspective, McGovern said, the water in the southern Ontario municipalities of Guelph, Waterloo Region and Brantford all have water two or three times as hard as west Saint John's.

Cities with water of a similar hardness to west Saint John include Calgary, Saskatoon, Fredericton and Charlottetown.

"There are cities across Canada that would love to have the water quality that we have on the west side," McGovern said.

He suggested homeowners worried about scale deposits on heaters do some preventive maintenance, such as regularly flushing the system or cleaning filters with household vinegar.

Spotting on dishes, he said, can be resolved by installing a water softener or using a commercial rinse aid in the dishwater.

"If you have sensitive equipment that needs treatment, the property owner needs to do what needs to be done to protect it," he said.

"But that's an exception. Largely, it's an esthetic matter."