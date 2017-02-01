The results are in — and it's huge news for local food banks.

The latest Information Morning Saint John Harbour Lights Campaign raised a total of $220,000, smashing all records in the campaign's 20-year history.

Sarah Norman, with the St. George Food Bank, said the money from the 2016 campaign will make a difference to all food banks in the region and the people they help.

"For a food bank like mine, these funds mean that our freezers will be full of meat for the next few months, and that we can afford fresh options and other things that are not always donated," she said.

Hance Colburne, the Information Morning Saint John host, collects a giant cheque from RBC donors at the annual live Harbour Lights broadcast from the Saint John City Market. (Photo: Mary-Pat Schutta/CBC)

"For the bigger food banks, it may mean that their trucks will be maintained. Maybe they can start a delivery service to get to clients who are unable to come to them.

"Clients don't just need food, but also support with other parts of their lives, and this helps us get ready to support that."

Distributed according to need

In November, organizations sent in a breakdown of the number of clients they serve, which allows the CBC to distribute the funds according to need.

The disbursements for this year's campaign are as follows.

Deer Island Safety Net: $880

The River Valley Food Bank: $1,980

Action Ministries of Grand Manan: $2,200

Lakewood Head Start: $5,280

St. George and Area Food Bank: $9,460

KV Food Basket: $9,680

Hampton Food Bank: $11,880

Salvation Army Sussex Food Basket: $12,100

Sussex Sharing Club: $14,740

Volunteer Centre of Charlotte County: $19,800

Saint John East Food Bank: $21,560

Westside Food bank: $23,540

Saint John North Food Assistance: $35,640

Community Food basket of Saint John: $51,260

"This gives us flexibility," said Harry Cross, with the West Saint John food bank.

"At our food bank, we are fortunate because our demand is down a little bit," Cross said. "Generally, demand is up."

"Employment is not good, and with the economic situation the way it is, and in wintertime, when the heating bills are high, that means there will be a lot of demands placed on food banks."

Cross also thanked Tropical Shipping, which has worked out a deal with local food banks that allows them to store frozen food.

"The port authority gave us a spot and powered it for us, and Tropical has maintained it," he said. "That has been fantastic."

Community partners deserve a hand

The CBC team at the annual Harbour Lights broadcast from the Saint John City Market. (Photo: Mary-Pat Schutta/CBC)

During the annual campaign, which runs from late November to just before Christmas, each $2 donation lights a bulb on a giant Christmas tree at Port Saint John.

CBC thanked everyone who donated to the 2016 campaign, from individuals to corporate sponsors, as well as the campaign's funding partners at the Port Saint John, Saint John Energy, Java Moose, Brunswick Square and the Royal Bank of Canada.

"Our biggest message is to ensure that everyone knows how grateful we are," Norman said. "The food bank staff and clients all appreciate it. They should feel the relief that our families feel when they receive food that they need to get them through."

One of the most "fantastic" things about the campaign is to "see kids coming in with their allowance money that they've saved up so that they can help us feed hungry people," Norman said.

"I just want to make sure that they know how appreciated that is, and how needed that is."