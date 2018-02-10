Tuesday, travel on the Harbour Bridge in Saint John will be restricted to one lane in both directions, while the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure conducts some much needed maintenance on the bridge.

Despite a $40-million refurbishment project which wrapped up in late 2013, the asphalt on the bridge is crumbling in places, making for a bumpy ride.

This winter has been especially rough on the structure, particularly in the westbound lane where there are also exposed joints in several sections which have proven tough to navigate for some motorists.

But repairs will be taking place soon. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, the westbound lane of the bridge will only have one lane open until the end of the day.

According to a notice from the City of Saint John, the eastbound lane will also be closed for a portion of that time as well.

The notice said DTI will attempt to complete the work during that day.