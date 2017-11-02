Parents in Hanwell, N.B. are still waiting to hear whether a new school recommended for the area will become a reality.

Nicolle Carlin, a councillor at large on the rural community's council and a member of the "School for Hanwell" group says nothing has happened in the year since the recommendation was made by the District Education Council.

"We're doing what we've been doing for a while, we're pushing and we're asking this government to honour the independent Ernst and Young's report and the DEC's recommendation and build a school in Hanwell," she said.

Carlin said the group plans to raise the issue with the candidates in the next provincial election.

"This will be a major issue in this area."

While Carlin's group has been lobbying for more than a year, she said it's been something that's been wanted for 15 years.

Now with a recommendation and being the second on the list, Carlin said it's disappointing the government has not even addressed the first recommendation on the list, which is Leo Hayes High School.

"If they were addressed then that means we'd move that one step up. It is disappointing."

Carlin said the DEC will be preparing a new priority list, one she hopes they will still be on.

No movement

"It's disappointing when you don't see that movement," she said but added she knows things don't usually move quickly with government.

Carlin said the group is trying to keep the issue at the forefront with the government but have had no success in getting meetings with anyone.

"I'm holding out hope that will eventually happen and if it doesn't, well, I guess the meetings will happen on the doorstep during the next election."

Carlin said all provincial candidates will be asked where they stand on getting a new school for Hanwell.

She added the community wants children to attend a school in their own community rather than being bused an hour into Fredericton

"We're going to keep pushing."

Carlin said a new school could be used for community events as well.

"Our community is sorely lacking. We've been on the back burner for a long time and I, for the life of me can't figure out why because we have a very healthy tax base."

In an email, a spokesperson for the Department of Education said a project request for a new school was submitted by ASD-West as part of their capital request list for 2018-19 and the project is being considered along with all other district requests.