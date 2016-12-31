It's an ailment many people will be dealing with this weekend, and some will suffer more than others.

There is no sure-fire remedy for a hangover, a gnawing collection of symptoms caused by overindulging in alcohol.

But Saint John pharmacist Ryan Kennedy offers a few tips to those who want to avoid the after-effects of a long night of drinking, beginning with the obvious.

"The biggest means of preventing [a hangover] is abstaining from alcohol," he said. "First and foremost, that is the best way to do it."

Eat if you drink

Kennedy knows not everyone will abstain, so he also has suggestions for how to make yourself feel a bit better the morning after.

"Making sure you're not drinking on an empty stomach," he said. "It can make a big difference because when you don't have food in your stomach, the alcohol will absorb much quicker."

Once you have a hangover, there is really no one thing, even among home remedies, that will make it go away fast, Kennedy said.

The condition can leave a person feeling tired, irritable and sometimes with an upset stomach, but a headache may be its most prominent feature,

"Headaches can be caused because of some blood-vessel dilation that occurs with drinking," Kennedy said.

Drink water

Kennedy suggested sipping water when consuming alcohol. This helps in two ways: by preventing dehydration and making you consume less alcohol.

There is no one thing that helps a person get over a hangover. (KBoneva/Flickr cc)

Kennedy also suggests having a number in your head for the drinks you plan to consume.

Taking an over-the-counter pain medication before you go to bed after a night of drinking may work for some but not others, he said.

Be careful with medication

If you do take pain medication, it's important to be aware of any other health issues your are dealing with.

"There are several people that take medication that can actually interact with alcohol itself, so it's pretty important for an individual to be aware of their ability to take certain things, including alcohol."

Kennedy, who said he plans to have a drink or two at New Year's, encourages everyone to have plans in place for a safe drive home.

"That's so important — to make sure that if people are going to consume alcohol over the holidays, to do so responsibly and to make sure nobody is drinking and driving, because you want to make sure everyone gets to their destinations safely."