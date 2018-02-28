The New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame announced six new inductees on Wednesday, including a university hockey team and a taekwondo master.

The ceremony for the 49th class of inductees will take place on June 9 at the Moncton Coliseum.

The inductees are:

The University of Moncton Aigle Blues won the national championship in 1990. (New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame)

The University of Moncton men's hockey team had a historic run in the 1989-1990 season, when the team won the Canadian university hockey championship.

Along the way, the Aigle Bleus won 16 of their 21 games in the regular season, and claimed the university's seventh Atlantic University Sport championship.

Two members of the squad, Danny Gauvin and Sylvain Lemay, were named national all-stars and coach Len Doucet was named coach of the year.

Al Charuk was known for being able to play multiple positions on a football team. (New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame)

Al Charuk of Moncton is considered one of the top Canadian football players of all time.

Charuk played football at Acadia University and accumulated more than 100 points in a single season.

Charuk was the Swiss Army knife on the team, playing multiple positions such as wide receiver, punt and kickoff return man, and tailback. While doing this he set three league records.

He went on to be drafted in the first round of the CFL draft in 1975 and played for the Toronto Argonauts. In 1980, Charuk led the league for yards per catch. That year, Charuk was nominated for the league's most outstanding player award.

Grand master Chung is credited with bringing taekwondo to New Brunswick. (New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame)

Won Kap Chung is being inducted not because of his athletic achievements but because of what he did to build the sport of taekwondo.

Master Chung started in taekwondo when he was 10 years old in Korea. Chung left South Korea in 1977 for a home in Moncton, where he first introduced taekwondo to New Brunswick. Chung opened the Chung Won Institute of Taekwondo in 1980.

Since coming to Canada, he has helped coach the Canadian national team at events around the world.

Along with building the sport, Chung is also an elite athlete. Before coming to Canada, he became a national champion in South Korea. He's a ninth degree black belt, which is the highest level achievable.

Bob Deap helped coach Minto High School’s hockey team to a championship at all three levels of high school hockey. (New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame)

Four decades of coaching and acting as an administrator solidifies Bob Deap's spot in the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame as a builder of the sport of hockey.

Deap coached the Minto High hockey team to a provincial championship at all three levels of high school sport, which is the only time that's ever been done.

After retiring from coaching, Deap went on to chair multiple provincial and national hockey organizations.

Bill Phillips was the first Canadian to play major league baseball. (New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame)

Back when everyone still played baseball outdoors, and the idea of having a dome or even lights to play under was unheard of, Bill Phillips of Saint John became the first Canadian to play major league baseball.

In 1879, the first baseman played for the then Cleveland Blues and became the first Canadian to reach over 1,000 career hits.

Phillips, known as Silver Bill, was a clutch performer for the Blues. For five of his six seasons with Cleveland, Silver Bill led his team in RBIs.

Phillips went on to play for a newly created Brooklyn team. During the 1885 season, Phillips had his best year, batting over .300 for the first time as a pro.

Phillips died in Chicago at the age of 43.

Rob Stevenson was the most successful Canadian rider at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. (New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame)

Rob Stevenson got his start in equestrian sports at the Fredericton Pony Club, competing in local events, including dressage, cross-country and show jumping.

Stevenson, along with his horse Carcroft Tiger, won the Canadian Young Riders title. Stevenson followed that up with a bronze medal at the North American Young Riders Championships the next year.

Stevenson and his new horse, Risky Business, cruised to a second-place finish at the U.S. Fall Championship in 1991, which qualified the pair for the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

There Stevenson would finish 22nd, making him the top Canadian rider overall at that Olympics.

