Two platform decks built by Habitat for Humanity volunteers for a house going up in Fredericton have been stolen.

It was the fourth theft from the Fredericton non-profit organization since 2010.

The wooden decks were built by a group of 30 volunteers from Ontario for a sustainable house being built on Clark Street on the city's north side.

Habitat for Humanity was storing the decks at its St. Mary's depot until it was time to install them at the house, one for the ground in front and the other for the side. This was supposed to happen this week.

Habitat for Humanity hoped to install the decks at a new sustainable house on Clark Street this week. (Pat Richard/CBC )

"A portion of the team spent a day building them," Perry Kendall, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Fredericton, said Wednesday.

Kendall said $700 was put into the materials for the decks, one four feet by six feet and the other six feet by eight feet.

It would have taken two to four people to carry the decks from the lot, Kendall said.

There are security cameras at the building, but they had already reset by the time the group realized the decks were stolen. Staff assumed they had been moved to Clark Street.

"It certainly affects us, it's tough," Kendall said. "It's sad when this sort of thing happens."

"Now we'll have to have other volunteers along with our carpenter rebuild those platforms. That's another day of work gone."