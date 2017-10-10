RCMP arrested a man over the Thanksgiving weekend in connection with a break and enter at a gun store in McAdam.

Police responded to an alarm at The Gun Dealer, located on the Harvey Road in McAdam, sometime after 4 a.m. on Monday.

Several people fled from the store when police arrived, according to a RCMP press release

A 29-year-old Lakefield man was arrested in a wooded area behind the store. He was released and is set to appear in court at a later date.

While no guns are believed to have been stolen, RCMP have stated an undisclosed amount of ammunition was taken along with a gun case.

The investigation is ongoing.