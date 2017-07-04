Doaktown is not a golf course, but the challenge Jody Jardine and Shawn Brown faced getting a groundhog out of a hole was evocative of Caddyshack, the 1980s movie.

​Except Jardine and Brown wisely didn't resort to dynamite to pull off their feat with a rodent.

Jardine and Brown discovered the groundhog stuck in a water shut-off valve in a Doaktown field on Friday.

The pair had been repairing the valve, which controls the flow of water for part of the village's plumbing.

When they left the cover off for a couple of minutes while they checked on other valves, the animal slipped into the hole.

Jody Jardine rescued a ground hog from a water shut-off valve on Friday. He used a broom and some sticky tape to get the critter out. (Shawn Brown)

"He must of just thought it was a good hole and he went down," Jardine said.

'Chirping' for help

Soon, the grounhog's "chirping" could be heard more than 20 metres away.

"It was kind of dark down the hole, so we shone a light down to see it was a groundhog," Jardine said. "A raccoon would have put up more of a fight for sure."

​The groundhog was four feet down when the village workers found it struggline in vain to get back up the slippery sides of the hole.

Jardine said there was no way the animal would have been able to get out alone.

No movie solution here

He and Brown performed a rescue, with a long broom handle and some tape.

After a few failed attempts with the handle alone, they attached tape to it, sticky side out, and pushed the handle into the hole.

The groundhog bit on the broom and Jardine pulled. It took about five minutes to get the rodent to the surface.

Jardine and Brown said they'll be making sure valves are covered the next time they walk away.

"He took off as you can see in the video," Jardine said of the groundhog. "He was very happy to get out of there. Never looked back, no."