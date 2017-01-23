Do you make a dynamite grilled cheese sandwich? With a recipe so good it could win a grilled cheese competition?

If yes, then you might just have the opportunity to show it off this Sunday at a downtown Moncton restaurant.

Les Brumes du Coude, in the Aberdeen Cultural Centre, is holding a grilled cheese competition at 2 p.m. for contestants of varying skill levels.

Only one ingredient is off limits: bacon.

"I think bacon is cheating," said chef Michel Savoie, who owns the restaurant. "It just makes it [the sandwich] better."

The contestants will be divided into two groups: amateurs and professionals. They will compete three at a time for roughly 20 minutes, including preparation and cooking.

Then, each of the sandwiches will be divvied up for judging.

Members of the public who turn out for the event will choose their favourite sandwich, as will a three-person jury of professionals. The latter will consist of the longest-standing jury member for the Canadian Cheese Grand Prix, the owner of Les Gourmandes Cheese Delicatessen & Chocolate in Moncton, and the head chef at Little Louis' Oyster Bar, also in Moncton.

"It's a serious team," Savoie said.

Joining the fun

In addition to the prize winners — one amateur and one professional — each contestant will take home cheese.

If you want to register as a contestant, write to brumesfuntimes@gmail.com.

The deadline for entries is Tuesday, Jan. 24, and Savoie said the competition will accept 20 or so participants.

If you just want to sample the sandwiches, you can request a ticket using the same address.

Seating is limited.