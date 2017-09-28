Gregory Despres, who was found not criminally responsible for the violent 2005 slaying of a Minto couple, will remain in the psychiatric centre at Dorchester Penitentiary another year, a new New Brunswick review board decided Thursday.

The board heard that Despres, 35, has been no trouble as a patient but has refused to talk with a psychiatrist about the grisly stabbing of his neighbours, Fred Fulton, 74, and Verna Decarie, 70.

Despres, also from Minto, was found guilty of the couple's deaths in 2008, but the judge ruled he wasn't criminally responsible because he was suffering from delusions stemming from paranoid schizophrenia.

Since then, Despres has been at the Shepody Healing Centre, part of the Dorchester prison, and his case is reviewed periodically.

The review board last held a full hearing in August 2015.

Despres has been kept at Shepody Healing Centre, the psychiatric branch of Dorchester Penitentiary. (CBC)

On Thursday, psychiatrist Louis Theriault told the hearing that Despres is "very stable" and "one of the easiest patients to take care of."

Theriault says Despres takes his medication but won't participate in any programs or talk about what happened.

He told the hearing he's treated Despres for 10 years and there hasn't been much improvement.

"He's the only patient who refused systematically to discuss these issues," he said.

The review board asked Despres if he had any comments and he said he would like to be transferred out of Dorchester and out of New Brunswick.

He said he'd like to go to Ontario to a place that has a more hospital-like environment.

Fred Fulton, 74, and Verna Decarie, 70, were found stabbed to death in their Minto home in 2005. (CBC)

Asked if he would be willing to try any mental health programs if transferred, Despres said, "I'll try a program or two,"

He told the board he was found not criminally responsible for what happened.

"As far as being guilty of murder I'm still not guilty," Despres said.

"You're saying if I understand you, you say you didn't commit the offences?" one of the board members asked.

"Yes, sir," he replied.

Knows he has illness

Despres also said he he knows he needs medication to keep him "docile and calm."

He told the board he knew he had paranoid schizophrenia

When asked if he understood what the disease is, he replied "not a bit but I know I have it."

Several family members of Fulton and Decarie submitted victim impact statements, and four family members read them out loud at the hearing.

Crown lawyer Darlene Blunston objected to an inter-provincial transfer and said the attorney general's office would have to consider any move.

Wants to move out of Dorchester

She said there is no plan in place, and Despres has made no real progress. She also asked that the next hearing not take place for two years.

Defence lawyer Rebecca Butler said Despres will not improve where he is currently located.

There are only two facilities in the province that offer forensic care — the Restigouche Hospital Centre, which has refused to take Despres, and the Shepody Healing Centre.

The board asked the treatment team to see if there is another facility that could address Despres's needs.

Noting the brutality of the double murder, the review board said its decision has to be based on public safety, and Despres is at a moderate risk to reoffend in a violent manner.

The board decided to keep Despres at Shepody but encouraged him to work with the treatment team if he hopes to be transferred.

The next hearing will be held in a year.

Defence lawyer Rebecca Butler says Gregory Despres was satisfied with the outcome of the review hearing. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

Outside the courthouse, defence lawyer Rebecca Butler said she was pleased with the decision.

"I think it's very positive that the board ordered that the Shepody Healing Centre treatment team look into the possibility of a transfer, so it sounds like the board is open to eventually considering a recommendation in that nature," she said.

She said Despres was satisfied with the outcome.

"It kind of provides him with a bit of hope that he may not be in Shepody forever," Butler said.

"And I think ideally he recognizes that he's sick, and he recognizes that he does need treatment. So being transferred and looking into the possibility of going to a new facility does provide him some hope."

Mary Kennedy-Fulton, Fred Fulton's daughter-in-law, says she comes to the review board hearings to honour the memory of Fulton and Verna Decarie. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Fred Fulton's daughter-in-law, Mary Kennedy-Fulton, said the decision was what she expected.

"We're very pleased he won't be moving from a secure facility because that's all of our fear — that he would move into a hospital setting, no matter how safe that hospital setting is," she said.

'They were taken from us and our family will never be the same.' - Mary Kennedy-Fulton, Fred Fulton's daughter-in-law

"It's kind of disconcerting that we have to be back in 12 months, rather than 24, but it is what it is and we will all be here again in 12 months to have them hear what the victims go through."

She says it's getting more difficult for family members to attend the hearings.

"But remember, we do it because we're trying to honour Papa and Verna's memory and to let people continue to be safe and for the issues that are there to be presented every time — that people never forget how wonderful they were as people.

"That they were taken from us and our family will never be the same."