Saint John man missing in Calgary for nearly 80 days found alive

A Saint John couple are breathing a sigh of relief after their 24-year-old son, who has been missing in Calgary for nearly 80 days, was found.

Gregg Naves, who is addicted to drugs and homeless, was arrested Monday night for shoplifting and is in jail, according to his parents, who received a call from Calgary police Monday at midnight.

"To know that he was alive just lifted a weight off my heart," his father, George Naves, told CBC News Tuesday morning.

"My hope was getting less and less every day that passed by."

He and his wife, Doreen, haven't had an opportunity to speak to Gregg yet. He was in rough physical and mental shape from hard drug use when he was picked up by police, he said.

They hope to know more later in the day.

For now, they're focusing on the fact he's safe and hoping to get him into a rehabilitation program, said Naves.

Having no contact with Gregg since March 25 has been "heartbreaking."

He moved out west for work four years ago and always called regularly, Naves said.

But things took a dark turn in recent months when Gregg lost his job, then his girlfriend and started using drugs.

At first it was a codeine mix, then methamphetamine and now fentanyl — a synthetic opioid painkiller estimated to be around 50 to 100 times more toxic than morphine.

They filed a missing person report and posted a $1,000 reward, desperate for any leads.

"He's still our son no matter what he does or doesn't do and you want to be able to help your child in any way possible that you can," Naves said. "You never give up."