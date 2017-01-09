With Fredericton's Christ Church Cathedral looking to sell some of its downtown properties, Fredericton's deputy mayor said residents can expect changes to the Cathedral District area.

"People get used to things being a certain way but at the same time, Fredericton right now seems very open to the changes that are taking place," said Deputy Mayor Kate Rogers, who represents the area on council.

Fredericton's Christ Church Cathedral is looking at ways to maintain its church building and is considering the idea of selling buildings owned by both the church and Anglican Diocese of Fredericton.

The plan could include building something new, such as condos or a retirement home, as a means to bring in additional money.

The church, along with the Anglican Diocese of Fredericton, owns five buildings downtown and a large portion of land known as "the Green," from Church Street to the Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge. These properties are worth almost $4 million.

Meeting with the city

Rogers said church officials met with the city in November, just before their congregation meeting, to make sure it was in line with some of the visions the city had for that area.

The properties fall under the City Centre Plan, which aims to create a new city block with a mix of businesses higher-density residential units.

"I was very happy they had reached out to us and they shared with us their plan for reaching out further with the neighbourhood, with the church community, with the provincial church community," she said.

Rogers said she believes the church will develop properties in a way that honours the heritage site.

"As long as everything happens in the right way and everyone feels involved and included, I see that it's going to be a very positive move."

Future changes

David Edwards, the Anglican bishop of Fredericton, told Information Morning Fredericton on Friday that if the right opportunity came around, the church might also be willing to sell the Green.

The Green is found in the heritage district, so any plans for building will have to be consistent with the objectives laid out in heritage bylaws.

Rogers said the city hasn't included the purchase of the Green into their plans.

"We're letting what's on the table now to run its course," she said.

Rogers said it's also still too early to tell whether there will be any changes to zoning.

"One never knows what the future holds," she said.