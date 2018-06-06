Greater Moncton to get new SPCA shelter, adoption centre

Stray dogs and cats will be getting a new home soon in the greater Moncton area.

The Greater Moncton SPCA announced Wednesday that it has secured financing from the provincial and municipal governments to help build a $5.8 million shelter.

Dave Rogers, the executive director of the Greater Moncton SPCA, said the project still needs about $3.8 million, but the government backing will help with fundraising.

"It puts a certain degree of confidence behind the project when people understand and see that the provincial government is also sure enough about it to get involved," said Rogers.

Building plans in place

Rogers said the SPCA has already put a down payment on a parcel of land a kilometre away from the current site.

The organization has a plan for a one-storey, "L" shaped building.

"One-half of the building will be an adoption centre and the other half will be shelter area for more sick animals or animals that are having a tough time," said Rogers.

The new building is needed, he said, adding that the SPCA's present home would only last two to three more years before needing extensive renovations.

"It's very decrepit, it's past its useful life, foundation footings have moved — things of that nature," said Rogers.

"It was either go ahead and put $2 to $3 million into an old building or build a brand new building."

Seeking private funds

Rogers said the next step will be to work with the communications firm that has been hired to help with fundraising.

A lot of fundraising is already going on, so a full-fledged campaign may happen a little later, he said.

"If we have to wait three or six months or whatever before we get started, that's not really the end of the world," said Rogers.

"[It] gives everybody an opportunity to breathe."

Rogers said he hopes construction on the new SPCA building can start in spring of 2019 and finish by the end of that year.