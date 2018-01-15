Rhéal Jaillet had a rude awakening early last Friday.

At 3:45 a.m., he was alerted by his monitoring service that someone was breaking into his business, Fitworks, a bike and fitness equipment store in Dieppe.

Jaillet said someone threw a rock through the window, climbed in and got out quickly.

"It's not just about the amount they took or the product they took," Jaillet said. "It's just that they took something, you know? Everybody works hard for everything they do and it's just frustrating,"

Jaillet posted about the break-in on social media and said he was surprised to hear from a lot of people who had similar experiences.

Almost 7,000 property crimes

According to the latest quarterly report from the Codiac RCMP, the number of property crimes and break and enters in Greater Moncton is up.

Supt. Tom Critchlow presented the report to the Codiac Regional Policing Authority on Thursday night.

Property crimes include arson, theft, break-ins, mischief and possession of property obtained by crime.

The report says property crimes increased to 6,695 last year from the yearly average of 5,128.

Rhéal Jaillet says he had security measures in place, but may add bars to the windows. (Submitted)

Critchlow thinks there are a couple of reasons for the increase. A policy change means files are now created for every complaint, including false alarms. And some crimes have gone unreported in the past, he said.

"On break and enters, for example, into sheds or other types of thefts that a lot of times are not reported," Critchlow said. "And we've encouraged, and we continue to do so to our communities, that every thing should be reported to us, so we can properly assess and address trends or issues in specific areas of the communities."

There is also currently vacancies in the crime reduction unit.

Codiac RCMP Supt. Tom Critchlow says the detachment has a new way of keeping track of property-crime complaints. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

"We have two spots on our crime reduction unit that have … yet to be filled, and we believe as well having those filled will assist us," he said.

Break and enters into homes and businesses rose to much higher than the detachment's objective. The goal was to see a decrease, to about 55 break-ins per 10,000 people, but there were actually more than 81 per 10,000 people, according to the report.

Critchlow said he'll be keeping a close eye on the numbers.

Greater Moncton, which includes Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview, has a population of almost 145,000.

Meanwhile, Rhéal Jaillet said he has lots of security measures in place to protect his business, but he'll look at adding another.

"The only other thing we did not have and that we will probably be doing is to block everything off with gates, like put bars in our windows and our doors to make sure that even if they do break through the glass, it's still going to be a lot of work to get in," he said.