Over 37 years collecting beach glass, Jackie McAllister has seen some interesting things washed up on shores across New Brunswick.

Jackie McAllister says the tombstones on the beach in Port Elgin are her strangest find in 37 years of beachcombing. (Submitted by Jackie McAllister)

But what she came across this weekend in Port Elgin was her eeriest find yet yet.

Following directions from a family member, the Riverview resident drove to an out-of-the-way beach in the village in Westmorland County. After following the path down to the beach, she was shocked to see dozens of tombstones stacked on the shore.

While some were in pieces, McAllister said, most appeared to be intact.

The names on the stones were clearly visible.

"They were piled on top of each other, they weren't pushed into the bank," she said.

"It was very scary. I've never come across anything like this."

'They were dumped'

She estimated there were well over 50 stones of various ages — the most recent of which was dated 2009. The stones were adjacent to a mobile home that appeared to be abandoned.

"One was a veteran's," she said. "I don't understand how they could be sold and re-purposed without the names at least being chiselled off."

At first, McAllister said, she thought that the monuments had been washed up by the ocean — but quickly determined they were too heavy to be carried by the water.

"A truck could drive all the way down there," she said. "My thought was that they were dumped."

The tombstones hadn't been broken up or had the names removed, which is 'very unusual,'according to Richard Bartlett. Bartlett has been in the granite memorial business for over two decades. (Catherine Dumas / CBC)

McAllister said she called RCMP in Sackville to report the find.

Police told her that they'd received other calls about the scary seawall.

McAllister said she was informed the stones were misprints that could not be used for their intended purpose and were sold off to construct a wall on the beach.

Sackville RCMP and the Village of Port Elgin did not return calls seeking more information.

"They said they have had calls before," McAllister said of the RCMP. "It would be good to have the names chiselled off or facing down, just not thrown there the way there were.

"That's very disrespectful."

McAllister says the RCMP told her they've received several calls about the gravestones dumped along the beach. (Submitted by Jackie McAllister)

'Very, very uncommon'

Richard Bartlett, whose family has been in the granite memorial business over over 25 years, said he's never heard of entire tombstones being sold off.

"Sometimes we'll have a monument that is no longer needed: another monument company will spell the names wrong and it's got to be ground down, or they update it and have a new monument," he said.

In those cases, he said, it's typical to keep the stones in storage, or grind them down so that the granite can be reused. Some companies, he said, will bury the stones to ensure they aren't re-used inappropriately.

Such circumstances are "very, very uncommon," Bartlett said.

RCMP told McAllister the stones were misprints and were not actually used to mark graves. (Catherine Dumas / CBC)

"A monument with a person's name on it is attached to a person and a family somewhere," Bartlett said. "To have that permanent marker for a memorial just floating around anywhere, we wouldn't do that, ourselves."

He said it's unlikely that a monument company would have sold off misprinted stones expecting the buyer to remove the names.

"You wouldn't think that a granite company would be giving monuments over to somebody for them to grind the names off," he said. "The tools we use to do that are specialized and expensive."

McAllister said even if the monuments are misprints, seeing them stacked on the beach is "sad."

"Imagine seeing the name of someone you knew?" she asked.

"It's a real mystery."



