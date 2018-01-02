A 29-year-old Grand Manan man was killed when his ATV and a pickup truck collided on the island early New Year's Day.

The victim, Derek Patey, died at the scene.

Another man, 21-year-old Daniel Richard Greene, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg, causing death.

Daniel Richard Greene, 21, will appear back in court at the end of the week. (Facebook)

He was remanded Tuesday afternoon and will remain in custody until his next court appearance Friday at 9:30 a.m. in Saint John provincial court.

The crash happened on Highway 776 near Seal Cove just before 3:30 a.m., RCMP said in a news release.

Greene did not enter plea. He is charged with driving over 80 milligrams. Identity of 29 year old victim, who was on an ATV, has not yet been released. — @connellcbc

West District RCMP officers were on the scene of the crash.

Chief Phillip Brown of the Grand Manan Fire Department said nine firefighters were also on the scene.

RCMP said the investigation is continuing.