After a court appearance lasting only minutes, Daniel Greene, 21, charged after a Grand Manan ATVer died in an alleged drunk-driving incident New Year's Day, was released from custody Friday.

Wearing a black hoodie, Greene said nothing as he sat in front of Judge Andrew Palmer in Saint John provincial court.

He now faces three charges related to the death of 29-year-old Derek Patey of Grand Manan, who was killed when his all-terrain vehicle and a pickup truck collided at about 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The crash happened on Route 776 near Seal Cove.

Greene is charged with impaired driving causing death, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit causing death, and failing to stop at scene of an accident in an offence involving bodily harm or death.

The young man was in court Jan. 2 to choose a mode of trial, originally only on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg, causing death. That appearance was adjourned.

On Friday, the case was adjourned again until Feb. 22 at 1:30 p.m.

Crown prosecutor James McAvity and defence lawyer Rod Macdonald agreed there was no reason to keep Greene in custody until then.

Greene was released on conditions he keep the peace, not consume alcohol or other intoxicating substances, live with his parents on Grand Manan under their supervision and abide by an overnight curfew.