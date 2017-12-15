The multipurpose unit of the Grand Falls General Hospital is temporarily closed to visitors because of an outbreak of C. difficile bacteria among patients.

A release from Vitalité Health Network on Friday afternoon said the closure will remain in effect until further notice.

The network did not say how many patients were affected by the bacteria or mention anything about restricted visits to other parts of the hospital.

"Vitalité Health Network apologizes for any inconvenience this situation may cause," the release said.