Grand Bay-Westfield residents scramble to deal with rising floodwaters

Grand Bay-Westfield residents are scrambling to deal with rising floodwaters today.

Westfield Road, between the town and west Saint John is closed, but some motorists like Lew Donovan are risking crossing it while they still can.

"The other end down by Gault Road is a lot worse, it's a lot deeper," Donovan told CBC News after he drove past the barricade, heading toward town in his pickup truck, with the water up to the grill.

With high tide expected around 2:30 p.m., "this one is going to be a lot deeper later today, I'm assuming."

The St. John River was already above flood level at nearly five metres on Tuesday is expected to reach 5.8 metres "and possibly higher" over the weekend, according to an update issued by the town's Emergency Measures Organization at noon.

Donovan was picking up some sandbags for his boss, whose home is at risk of flooding.

"We had to get it while we could," he said.

There is an "urgent" and "growing" demand for filled sandbags for flooded homes, according to the Grand Bay-Westfield Community Facebook group.

Lew Donovan said the flooding will get worse before it gets better. (CBC)

Volunteers were being asked to meet at the Keel sandpit behind Westfield School. At least a dozen people were on site around 1 p.m.

Residents can pick up empty sand bangs on a first-come, first-served basis at the town hall and fill them at two sand-pile sites: the ball field on Inglewood Drive and the Department of Transportation shed in Woodmans Point, EMO said.

Shovels are provided.

"All residents in low-lying areas need to remain vigilant, even those who have never flooded before," the EMO advised.

Several people answered the call for volunteers to help fill sandbags in Grand Bay-Westfield on Wednesday afternoon. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Residents who are voluntarily evacuating their homes and staying with family or friends are asked to register with the Canadian Red Cross at 1-800-863-6582.

An emergency shelter has been set up at the University of New Brunswick Saint John campus for anyone who doesn't have a place to stay, officials said.

Be warned that emergency services may not be able to reach you in the event of a flood or non-flood related emergency. - Grand Bay-Westfield EMO

Anyone who decides to stay at home in a flooded area is asked to ensure they have enough food, water, medications and supplies for at least 72 hours.

"Also be warned that emergency services may not be able to reach you in the event of a flood or non-flood related emergency," the EMO said.

Firefighters have been delivering emergency warning messages to locations believed to be at "higher or certain risk" of flooding.

Volunteer firefighters, the fire chief and municipal operations staff have been conducting "ongoing checks" of the affected areas to ensure the safety of residents, said EMO.

"All available resources are being used."

Riverside Park and Brittain Road at Nerepis Road are closed.

"Numerous additional road closures are expected in the coming days, including main roads such as Nerepis," the advisory states.

Roads will reopen once the water recedes and inspections deem them safe to cross.

The Westfield ferry, between Grand Bay-Westfield and Hardings Point on the Kingston Peninsula, is not operating until further notice.