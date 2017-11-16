Police officers in New Brunswick may soon start issuing electronic speeding tickets.

The Gallant government announced proposed changes to the Provincial Offences Procedures Act which would lead to "electronic tickets" being issued to drivers accused of motor vehicle infractions.

While they are called electronic tickets, Department of Justice and Public Safety spokesperson Geneviève Mallet-Chiasson wrote in an email to CBC News a paper ticket would still be issued on site.

"[The driver will] still receive a paper ticket, although it will look a little different and it won't be written by hand," wrote Mallet-Chiasson.

"It will contain the same information that a person receives now on a ticket written by hand."

Mallet-Chiasson wrote the new way of issuing tickets is quicker and will be safer for officers.

"Because a police officer will be able to use an electronic device to enter information instead of writing out a ticket, this will mean less time will be spent at roadside which can be a personal safety risk," wrote Mallet-Chiasson.

Changes to contesting

There will also be changes in contesting a motor vehicle infraction ticket.

Before, the accused would have to go to court twice if they wanted to contest the ticket, first to plead not-guilty and then later for the actual court date.

Now, anyone accused of committing an infraction has to file a notice of dispute within 45 days, which would then trigger a court date.

Uncontested tickets would still be seen as a guilty plea.

"It will save time for drivers who want a trial, who'll go to court once instead of twice," said Mallet-Chiasson.

"It will save time for police forces, who'll prep for trials that are actually going to happen. And it will avoid the need to judges to read out long lists of names of everyone who got a ticket each month to see who's there."

The new system will only apply to infractions under the Motor Vehicle Act.

At first, only the RCMP will issue electronic tickets, with local police forces being added later on.

No one from the RCMP was available for comment on the proposed changes. The Fredericton Police Force didn't respond to request for comment.