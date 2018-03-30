6 government programs take effect April 1

April 1 might be April Fool's Day but there's no joke about the number of government initiatives taking effect intended to benefit many New Brunswickers.

There are at least six that have been announced over the last few months. The list includes an increase to the minimum wage, expansion of the insulin pump program and providing basic adoption information.

As of April 1, the minimum wage will rise from $11 to $11.25 per hour. The increase is the fourth since December 2014.

Human service workers will also see a wage increase of between 25 cents and $1 on April 1 after the provincial government announced an investment of $12 million.

A government release says there are about 10,000 human services workers in New Brunswick. The funding covers home support workers, special care home workers, ADAPT workers, family support workers, family support workers for adults with a disability and community residence workers.

Programs for youth

Children and young adults will also benefit from two expanded programs that take effect April 1.

Four-year-olds not covered by a public or private health insurance program will be able to access free eye exams and corrective glasses if needed.

The program is meant to encourage children in that age group to see an optometrist before they start kindergarten so any vision issues can be corrected.

For those with existing health insurance, the program will also cover the difference between the amount covered by the insurance policy and the maximum allowed under the program.

As of April 1, young adults up to the age of 25 will be included in the program that helps diabetics purchase insulin pumps and supplies. There is criteria to meet to be eligible for the program which includes having a valid medicare number and having Type 1 diabetes.

More information available

Adults seeking information on their birth and adoption will be able to access basic information from the province on April 1.

Changes to the Family Services Act mean adoptees and birth parents will be able to apply for access to available identifying information through the Department of Social Development's Post-Adoption Disclosure Services branch.

Those who don't want their information and want to remain anonymous have to file disclosure vetoes as soon as possible. Filing a disclosure veto will prevent the release of any identifying information.

The monetary limit for small claims court has been increased to $20,000, which is expected to alleviate the number of cases being heard in Court of Queen's Bench.

Weather permitting, the Peninsula Princess will be back in service April 1. (GNB)

Small claims courts has the jurisdiction to deal with legal action for debt, damages or recovery of personal property for claims not exceeding $20,000. Those wanting to file a claim must still do so within a two-year limitation period.

And if the weather permits it, the Peninsula Princess ferry, which crosses the Kennebecasis River between Summerville and Millidgeville, will return to service on April 1.

It is one of six river ferry crossings in southern New Brunswick that the public can use for free. The ferry only operates during daylight hours.