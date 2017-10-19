Elaine Spalding still remembers the crowd of strangers hugging and crying at Ottawa's final Tragically Hip concert last year.

"There were times when Gord hesitated with the words but the crowd would pick it up," said Spalding, who attended the concert with her brother, Bill Chisholm.

"He was so gracious and you could tell he was taking in the whole crowd and savouring every minute."

On Wednesday, there were more tears when it was announced that Tragically Hip's frontman died Tuesday night at the age of 53.

Downie had an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer, which was discovered after a seizure in December of 2015.

Gord Downie from the CBC Archives

The Fredericton woman and longtime Hip fan, learned of Downie's death in a text from her daughter during a conference call at work.

"We all knew that was coming," she said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton. "Its still hard to hear.

"I guess there's not ever a good way to hear bad news."

'There won't be any more music to look forward to from Gord.' -Elaine Spalding

Whether it was Moncton, Saint John or the Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival in Fredericton, Spalding travelled all over to see one of her favourite bands.

Lyrics in "Ahead by a Century," often spoke to her, she said, and the song was one of his most powerful.

"'And disappointing you is getting me down,'" said a tearful Spalding. "I think a lot of people can relate to disappointing someone. That line always spoke to me."

Always in the background

Spalding described Downing as an "amazing and beautiful person" and applauded his most recent work, Secret Path, a 10-song album that she called "powerful and chilling."

Like many Canadians, Spalding grew up with the Hip. She started listening to the band in Grade 11 and their music continued to play in the background during her university days or when she was driving home from work as an adult.

Fans from all over attended the Tragically Hip concert in Ottawa in August 2016. (Elaine Spalding)

After he became ill at such a young age, Spalding felt a stronger connection to the Kingston musician.

"I feel like we got to see more of him as an individual, beyond his music and what a beautiful person he was."

"They've been pumping out albums for years," she said. "I just realized … that's over. There won't be any more music to look forward to from Gord."

Brent Staeben, musical director of Fredericton's Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival, learned of Downie's death when a friend posted the news to his Facebook page.

But it didn't fully sink in until his 76-year-old dad texted, "Gord is Gone" while observing a moment of silence during a Toronto Maple Leafs game on television.

Brent Staeben, music director of the Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival. (Twitter)

The Hip fan described Downie as one of the best rock and roll frontmen of all time.

"I know in Canada we cherish people like Gord who stand out, who make an impact."

Down the road, Staeben hopes a Juno Award will be named after the musician.

But for now, Hip fans are remembering him by pulling out old albums and listening to his lyrics.

"I don't think he'll ever be forgotten," said Spalding.