Police probe privacy-related 'vandalism' in GoodLife Fitness change rooms in Atlantic Canada

GoodLife Fitness is notifying its members about "vandalism" that occurred in the men's changing rooms of eight of its clubs across Atlantic Canada.

Company officials have refused to reveal the nature of the so-called vandalism that has prompted investigations by police in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, but CBC News has confirmed it is "privacy-related."

No cameras were found, according to company officials, and no women's changing rooms are believed to be affected.

The gym locations involved include:

Fredericton Uptown Centre, 1174 Prospect St., Fredericton

Halifax Bedford Ravine Square, 41 Peakview Way, Halifax

Halifax Clayton Plaza 70 Lacewood Dr., Halifax

Halifax Park Lane 5657 Spring Garden Rd., Halifax

Dartmouth Burnside 202 Brownlow Ave. Unit CCY, Dartmouth

Tantallon Westwood 3650 Hammonds Plains Rd., Tantallon, N.S.

Charlottetown Belvedere Plaza 465 University Ave., Charlottetown

St. John's Village Mall 430 Topsail Rd., St. John's

"The health, safety and privacy of our members is our top priority and we are working diligently with authorities to bring a swift and complete resolution to this situation," the notice to members from GoodLife's director of operations for Atlantic Canada, Brad Hawkins, stated.

"Please be mindful of your surroundings in the change room area of the club and should you see anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, please report this information to a GoodLife associate or contact police immediately."

We understand that this is likely concerning to many, and we are currently actively investigating. - Alycia Bartlett, Fredericton Police Force

The Fredericton Police Force did receive a complaint about "some mischief-property damage" at the Prospect Street location "that does cause some privacy-related concerns," confirmed spokeswoman Alycia Bartlett.

"We understand that this is likely concerning to many, and we are currently actively investigating," she said in an email.

"While we cannot get into the specifics of the investigation at this time, we are aware that similar issues have occurred in other jurisdictions, and will work with appropriate agencies to share any relevant information."

Brad Hawkins, director of operations for GoodLife Fitness in Atlantic Canada, told members the club takes their health, safety and privacy 'very seriously.' (CBC)

Halifax Regional Police were notified about the matter on May 30 at 12:37 p.m., said acting spokeswoman Const. Carol McIsaac.

Investigators with the general investigation division are currently investigating and asking anyone with information to call them.

"We are unable to provide any further information at this time in order to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation," she said in an email.

Charlottetown Police Cpl. Shawn Coombs confirmed they are also investigating but could not immediately provide any information.

A spokesman for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said he was not aware of the matter.

Change room checked more often

Adam Roberts, GoodLife's manager of external communications with the strategic communications and brand reputation department, declined to comment, citing the ongoing police investigations.

"GoodLife has communicated directly with members and associates at the affected clubs," he said in an email.

Roberts did say "cameras were not found in any of our clubs."

"We have also increased the frequency of change room checks at all of our Atlantic Canada Clubs," he added.

Anyone who has witnessed the "vandalism" or has information about it is asked to contact their local police.

Anyone with questions "about this situation" should contract their club's general manager, the notice to members stated.