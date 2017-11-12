For some golfers, it's not time to call it quits until the golf course closes for the winter.

Frost prevented golfers from going out on the links until 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Westfield Golf and Country Club, outside the town of Grand Bay-Westfield. But once the pro shop opened, hardy golfers came out in droves for the final day of the season.

Golf pro Stephen Leblanc said he's not surprised by the turnout Sunday even with low temperatures. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

"We have about 20 golfers out here today" said Stephen Leblanc, the club's head pro.

The demand was a little surprising, he said, since the temperature was minus five when he on his way to work in the morning.

"Golfers are crazy and it's a long winter of no golf," said Leblanc. "I've seen them play in every type of condition." No matter how wet or cold it may be, once the flags are in the ground, people will be on the course, he said.

The frost may have disappeared by morning's end, but that didn't mean it would be an easy game.

Golfers Bill Walker, Richard Baker and Chris Albinati said the sun was all they needed to convince them the conditions on the links were right. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

"The ground's frozen, we had a hard time getting the tees in the ground," said golfer Richard Baker, adding all he needed was the sun to convince him to get out on the links.

Especially since it could be worse. "I'm from Calgary, I left minus 20, this is good" said fellow golfer Bill Walker.

With the ground frozen, most were noticing the course was running extremely fast, making for an unpredictable round. Some chose to leave their score cards out of it.

"We're just here to have fun, to get our last round in and maybe improve our game," Chris Albinati said.

Leblanc said many who grumbled about the slow start to the season got their fill this fall. Poor weather conditions delayed the course opening until May 19, almost a full month later than the year before.

With the ground so frozen, Judy London said it was easy to get much more distance from a regular shot. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

"It's becoming more of a trend," said Leblanc."Our falls are taking over from where the spring is lacking — the conditions and the temperatures."

As good as the fall weather may have been, Judy London and Donna Holland found their final day on the course both challenging and cold. "You hit it straight and it will roll and roll and roll" said London.

Judy London and Donna Holland said the secret to enjoying their final round Sunday was dressing in warm layers. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

London said she hits her cutoff point each season when her hands get too cold to grip a club.

But as long as Holland has her layers and long johns, she said someone else is going to have to tell her when it's time to stop.