A group of Royal Canadian Air Force veterans is gathering in Miramichi this weekend to celebrate a unique but fading chapter of New Brunswick's aviation history.

They're meeting on the 50th anniversary of Golden Hawks Appreciation Day, which was established to mark the memory of a military aerobatic team that thrilled the nation long before anyone had heard of the Snowbirds.

The team was established in 1959 in what was then CFB Chatham, a thriving air force base.

The eight pilots were chosen from the top ranks of the RCAF's most skilled fly boys.

Kevin Anderson is a 25-year RCAF veteran and the executive director of the New Brunswick Aviation Museum, which is currently stored in his Renous basement.

He's been gathering artefacts and mementoes of the team for several years.

Kevin Anderson is the executive director of the New Brunswick Aviation Museum. (Ed Hunter/CBC )

"The biggest thing for the Golden Hawks was that this was the first time a team was being dedicated to solely performing aerobatics," he said.

Anderson pointed out the Golden Hawks were the forerunners to today's Snowbirds, a team of pilots also dedicated to aerobatics based in Moose Jaw, Sask.

They flew the F-86 Sabre jet, putting the sleek Cold War aircraft through its paces.

"The aircraft was very manoeuvrable," said Anderson. "They were able to get into tight formations, they could do things some of the other aircraft that were flying at the time just couldn't do."

He said the team came up with manoeuvres that are still being used today.

The Royal Air Force Red Arrows still use a technique the Golden Hawks created and perfected. (Archives )

As part of the event this weekend, Anderson asked aerobatic teams from around the world to submit a team photo, some background and a message of congratulations for the Golden Hawks.

The Golden Hawks were stationed at CFB Chatham in Miramichi, N.B. (Archives )

"Two teams that really stuck out were Royal Air Force Red Arrows that mentioned that they are using one of the methods that was perfected by the Golden Hawks and an Australian team as well are still using to this day one of the manoeuvres that was done by the Golden Hawks," he said.

New Brunswick is home

Anderson said New Brunswickers should feel a sense of pride that the Golden Hawks were founded here and called Chatham home.

He said their story and history belongs here.

"They practised and became an elite aerobatic team in the skies of New Brunswick," said Anderson.

He said it's something New Brunswick can take credit for.

"We'll never have it again," he said.

The Golden Hawks were the first flight team to do solely aerobatic flight. They created and perfected manoeuvres still used today by other aerobatic teams. (Archives )

The Golden Hawks were disbanded in 1964 as a military cost-cutting measure, which Anderson called a "pity."

They were inducted into the Canadian Aviation Hall of Fame last June.

"I really have an appreciation for what they did," said Anderson.

"They were our team. They were formed in New Brunswick. They considered Chatham to be their home and in fact they lost members of their team right here in the soil around this area, so it means a lot to them to be remembered here in this community."

Anderson expects at least three of seven surviving Golden Hawks pilots, former ground crew and families to attend the weekend's events in Miramichi.