Former Canadian wrestling champion Genevieve Morrison returned to New Brunswick this week for a three-day wrestling workshop in Moncton.

Morrison is a two-time university world champion who won gold at the 2015 Pan-Am games and bronze at the wrestling world championships that same year.

"I have always been really proud to have my roots for wrestling in both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia because it's really quality wrestling," the 28-year-old said during the training camp held at the Northrop Frye School.

Tom MacRae, her old wrestling teammate from Nova Scotia, who is now the executive director for Lutte New Brunswick Wrestling invited her to coach the workshop.

Appreciates work ethic

Morrison, who was born in Quebec but moved to Bathurst in Grade 9, said she jumped at the chance to help out at the workshop, especially on her old turf.

"It's been an awesome group," said Morrison, who has not been in the province for 10 years. "Really quick learners, really well-focused, hard workers. So, yeah, it's been fun.

Genevieve Morrison says she jumped at the chance to train wrestlers in her hometown. (Kashmala Fida/CBC)

"I mean nothing changes — still got that red-neck work ethic that you would expect from all the Maritimers. I find them so tough and willing to work and you can't ask for a better group."

Morrison will provide guidance to help students further finesse their technique, something they are grateful for.

"It feels great to know that I am learning from one of the best," said Isaac Leblanc, a Grade 9 student from Moncton. "And the moves that she is teaching us, even if I already know the same move — the different techniques and how to get it and different ways to manoeuvre — it is really awesome."

Leblanc has been wrestling for seven years.

Homegrown talent

Morrison moved to Calgary in 2006 for university and to pursue her career in wrestling.

Although she claims she went west to find more wrestling partners, since the pool is small in the Maritimes, she said her base was made strong here.

"The quality of the coaching, the quality of the wrestling clubs, the steadiness of the growth of different programs has really maintained," she said. "And it really comes down to the people. People who continue to be committed."

Retired from competition

Morrison, who now lives in Toronto, is expecting her first child in May.

She has traded her competitive role for a coaching position instead.

Although there is still contact in training other wrestlers, she said it's not so bad.

"I obviously have to stay out of the scrimmaging and unpredictable things," she said. "But in terms of getting into those positions and showing technique and the running and jumping and hopping, I've been doing this for most of my life so it's just second nature to me, so it's not so bad."