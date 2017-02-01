A goat farmer in Rexton says he'll be feeling the effects of this past week without power for the next eight months.

"Seven days without power is seven days without milking," said Didier Laurent, who uses the milk to make cheese.

Normally, the goats are milked twice a day on his electric system that was knocked out during the ice storm.

They produce about 500 litres of milk a week, said Laurent.

If they aren't milked regularly, however, they begin to produce less, he said.

Laurent estimates the week has decreased his production by about half, which he says will take about eight months to reverse.

Didier Laurent says he doesn't have any room for more goats, so if he wants to maintain his cheese production, he'll have to buy milk from Quebec or Nova Scotia. (CBC)

He hasn't done the math yet to know exactly what that will mean for the bottom line of his business, Fromagerie au fond des bois, but he knows he lost about two weeks' worth of production.

"All my cheese from the fridge is in the garbage" because it spoiled during the power outage, he said.

Laurent doesn't have room for more goats, and he is the only licensed goat farmer in New Brunswick. So if he wants to maintain production, he'll have to buy milk from farmers in Quebec or Nova Scotia.

He said he's always known his business is at the mercy of the weather. But as it stands, it's already put his eight-month season behind — just a couple of weeks after it started.

"That's life," he said.