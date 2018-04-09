MLA pushes for more transparency on butane leak that forced evacuation

Three months after an Irving Oil butane leak in east Saint John forced 84 people from their homes, a local MLA says those residents are in need of answers and regular updates.

Saint John East Progressive Conservative MLA Glen Savoie says he hasn't had much success in getting information for people living near the four-inch diameter pipeline that leaked liquid butane into the ground and vapours into the air before it was discovered by maintenance workers on Jan. 8.

"They feel unsafe in their homes," Savoie said Monday in an interview with Information Morning Saint John.

"Many of those people would have purchased homes in full awareness there was a pipeline there. But now that something has happened, they have a heightened sense of awareness. They're seeing activity around their homes that raises questions for them."

Routine monitoring continues to take place, Savoie said, but communication is not where residents need it to be.

"There are people who have specific questions concerning the monitoring and what it means. There are folks who have specific questions concerning the levels of butane that still exist and what's the remediation process to deal with that."

'Bit of a void'

Savoie is proposing a public meeting with Irving Oil, the City of Saint John, and the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization.

He's calling for the groups to come up with a unified document into what happened, their response thus far, and what the residents on the five streets near Irving Oil's Saint John East Terminal can expect in the future.

"They were very happy with the [initial] care they received from all the parties involved," Savoie said. "What they're suggesting is that was January, we're now into April and things have quieted down.

"It's natural because these groups would go back to their normal routines, but what that's left is a bit of a void for the residents. They live there every day, the rest of us go to our own homes. This is their home, so they're living with that."

'I certainly didn't get a note'

In his email to the groups involved, Savoie also called for an independent third-party investigation into the response to the incident "to eliminate any concerns of bias and and bad perception based on the groups involved."

Saint John Mayor Don Darling said he hadn't from Savoie and has received few questions from others about how the butane leak has been followed up.

"I certainly didn't get a note, which would be normal protocol for the MLA to send it to the mayor, but anyway, I'll certainly look into it," Darling told Information Morning Saint John.

"The briefings I received are that the companies, and those directly involved are continuing to work through it."

A consultant's report obtained by CBC News last month found "some levels" of butane remained in certain manholes and catch basins in close proximity to the ruptured pipeline up until Jan. 22.

The butane readings are not indicated in the remedial action report, prepared by Dillon Consulting Ltd. and submitted to the Department of Environment, but it notes some homes are within 10 metres of pipeline that runs from the Bayside Drive terminal to the refinery.

All 84 people who were forced from their homes after the leak was discovered were given the all-clear to return by Jan. 13.

Testing is expected to continue until August, according to the report.

'Standard protocol'

Although Darling said Savoie should have sent him a note about his idea for a meeting, the mayor also said the city didn't need ideas from the MLA.

"I've had a few, but only a very few, calls or notes [of concern], and I've passed those on immediately to our EMO folks who I know have called and responded to those questions," said Darling.

"I know from our professional EMO staff and others that we don't need the MLA to suggest to us. We learned from this and put best practices in place. That's standard protocol."

When asked directly, Darling wouldn't commit to attending a public meeting with Irving Oil and the other agencies involved.

"I'll commit to going back and talking to our folks and seeing where we are," he said.

Cause and amount remain unclear

The total amount of liquid butane released from the above-ground four-inch-diameter pipeline had still not been determined at the time of the report.

The cause of the line break hadn't been determined either, although a preliminary report suggested it was due to extreme cold weather.

The report does not contain any information about when the leak started.

The pipeline holds an estimated 108 barrels, Irving Oil vice-president and chief operating officer Mark Sherman said in January. Each barrel holds about 159 litres, for a total of more than 17,000 litres.

Homes on Pleasant City Street, River Avenue, Spruce Avenue, First Street East and Second Street East were evacuated, the Saint John SPCA Animal Rescue shelter was closed and traffic was rerouted around a blocked section of Bayside Drive as emergency responders purged the line and tested for residual vapours.