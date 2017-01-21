New Brunswick, like the rest of Atlantic Canada, loves booze.

A 2012 Health Canada survey suggested that in the week leading up to the survey, 14.2 per cent of New Brunswick drinkers exceeded the acute alcohol drinking guideline, and 20.5 per cent exceeded the chronic alcohol drinking guideline, compared with 12.8 per cent and 18.6 per cent, respectively, for Canada as a whole.

But for those taking part in Dry January, this month's been more chilled-out than usual.

The idea of making January a booze-free month is already a popular fundraiser/health awareness campaign in the hard-drinking U.K. More recently, it's been gaining traction on the East Coast.

More mindful drinking is on-trend during Dry January.

Many see a month off as chance to rest, regroup — then party another day (with the bonus of lowered tolerance.)

We checked in to see how some are doing more than halfway through their self-imposed sober month.

Party sober = never hungover

Glen Barrington, 32, owns Thunder and Lightning Pub in Sackville.

The heavily tattooed bar owner and punk musician usually drinks "mostly every day," from a few pints after work to a 12-pack on a big night.

"Maybe in bigger cities, there are lots of events where alcohol isn't the centrepiece of the night," he said. "But in a small town anywhere in Canada where there isn't a lot to do, it's the go-to option for people to make things interesting, have a good time or party."

Drinking is a great way to "blow off steam," he said, "But when you're around it all the time, you can see some darker things."

Drinking is fun — but there can be a darker side in some small towns where alcohol becomes the centre of every event.

Five years ago over the holidays, Barrington "just kind of hit a wall," he said. "It takes a big toll when you're constantly either drunk or hungover."

"By New Year's, I didn't feel like eating or drinking anything because of so much consumption over Christmas. I wanted to know that I had the ability to put it aside and not do it."

He's been taking January and February off from drinking ever since. But while he digs having a "month or two of clarity," there's a social downside.

"When I first did it, people would give me flack," he said. Others "tend not to invite you out," he said with a laugh.

"It's almost like they think you don't want to be there.

"But obviously, you can socialize with your friends even if you're not drinking."

Fresh perspective

Jessica Gallant, 29, recently moved from New Brunswick to Victoria, where she's noticed a difference in the drinking culture.

"Not drinking is probably a little more accepted" on the West Coast, she said, although "other substances are a little more common."

She decided to quit drinking for a month to focus on her school.

Jessica Gallant, 29, has been digging her month without alcohol so much she's thinking about extending it through the rest of the year. (Submitted)

"I feel like I don't have time for it right now," she said. "When I drank, I found it was making me feel really bad, physically."

While she doesn't want to put too much pressure on herself, she's thinking about extending the sober month into the rest of the year.

"I don't want to sound judgmental, but I look at being intoxicated differently now," she said.

"I see how altered your perception is. In the past I thought drinking let me be 'me' more. But it's actually a pretty altered state of consciousness, and it continues into the next day when you're hungover."

'Be kind to yourself'

Saint Johner Melissa Barrett, 31, doesn't see taking a break from booze as an all-or-nothing endeavour.

Her decision to cut back was a result of "going out more than usual, spending more than usual, and being emotionally exhausted from putting myself out there all the time" during the holidays, she said.

The break from booze "started off really well," she said. She's been doing more yoga, and hitting up friends for snowshoeing and coffee dates rather than the usual Boardwalk bar routine.

Melissa Barrett, 31, said she's been enjoying yoga and coffee dates during her Dry January, but she's not beating herself up over any slip-ups. (Submitted)

But swearing off all alcohol for a month is hard.

"Last weekend was a full moon on Friday the 13th, and I got a GST cheque," she said with a laugh. "So that 100 per cent went out the window. I had a large weekend, and I definitely wish that I hadn't."

But an "intermission," Barrett said, doesn't have to throw off the big-picture goal.

"You can't always think in absolutes," she said. "You have to be kind to yourself and go with the flow."