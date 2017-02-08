A man in B.C. has paid $700 in fines to reinstate two recreational peewee girls hockey teams in the Kennebecasis Valley that were sanctioned by Hockey New Brunswick for missing a mandatory tournament in Dalhousie in December.

Hockey NB confirmed Michael Blanchard paid the money by e-transfer on Tuesday night, after a CBC News report about members of the Peewee C Vipers and the Peewee C Kobras being suspended from playing any games until the fines were paid.

"When I read the story, I thought, 'It's not the kids' fault,'" Blanchard told CBC News, speaking by phone from Kamloops."'It's miscommunication on some adults' part.'

"And the kids are going to miss out, and that's not fair to them."

Some of the girls' parents had argued it was unfair to punish families who couldn't afford to make the 10-hour drive round trip, plus pay for accommodations and meals, right before Christmas — particularly for a recreational team that's supposed to be about development and fun.

But Hockey NB said the point of the tournament was to rank the province's nine peewee house league girls teams in advance of the provincials in March. That's why it was mandatory and why the teams were fined $350 each, because there had to be some kind of sanction, officials said.

'I did it because those kids deserve to enjoy and have a great experience.' - Michael Blanchard

Blanchard, who was one of several people who offered to pay, said he forwarded a total of $1,000 to Hockey NB to cover the fines, as well as some extra expenses that he understood would be incurred by the teams.

As a result of the payment, Hockey NB said the two teams have been reinstated and the roughly 30 girls, aged 11 and 12, can return to playing games.

Sees both sides

Blanchard said he can see both sides of the situation, because he raised two sons in hockey and soccer. He also volunteered as a sports event organizer.

"As a parent myself, we had tournaments, some in Kamloops, and we'd get some in Kelowna and some in Vancouver."

"And I mean, for you to go away for a weekend to a larger centre, like say Vancouver, with your family because you're taking your one child who's playing, or both of them, it can be a $1,000 weekend.

"A lot of people get into hockey and don't understand the costs, in terms of travel. But on the other side, as an organizer, when you organize a tournament, all the ice is paid for."

Blanchard said the non-profits and the unpaid volunteers who organize these events can be left on the hook with bills if expected teams turn into no-shows and don't cover their costs.

No personal connection

When asked how he could afford such a payment to help two teams across the country and families he doesn't know, Blanchard provided a bit of his background.

"When my kids were playing hockey, I didn't have two nickels to rub together, so I would pick up extra shifts and do extra work so they could do what they did," he said.

He started life, he said, as a carpenter doing millwork and cabinets for a living and then took over some family businesses, including two gas stations, which started to do well about 15 years ago.

"In the last five years, I've been able to help my community more, because as our businesses grow, it allows me financially to support our minor hockey in town."

Wednesday morning, when asked if he'd heard from any of the parents connected to the Vipers or Kobras, he said he had not.

Hockey NB says thanks

"And it's OK if I don't," he said. "That's not why I did it.

"I did it because those kids deserve to enjoy and have a great experience."

The parents have already put up "hundreds and possibly thousands if they had to buy the equipment," he said. "Even used, it isn't cheap."

It was Nic Jansen, executive director of Hockey NB, who helped CBC make contact with Blanchard.

Jansen and Blanchard spoke by phone on Tuesday night.

"I thanked him for paying the fines," said Jansen. "I said this is appreciated by the teams and appreciated by Hockey New Brunswick."

Other offers

After the story was published online, CBC News received several other expressions of interest by email.

Grant Currie offered to pay one of the fines from Edmonton.

"I happen to be in a fortunate situation where we can afford it, but I have a lot of empathy for those that put their kids into hockey, knowing the toll it takes on a family and family expenses," he wrote in an email.

Trevor Hunt, in Calgary, also wrote in, offering to pay the fines.

A reader in the U.S. also offered to pay both fines.

"I would hate to see them not able able to pay because of a fine," Steven Pierce wrote in an email from Ypsilanti, Mich.

"Please let me know how I can help."