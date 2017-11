Codiac RCMP are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old Moncton girl.

Serena Bourque was last seen Tuesday.

She is described as being five feet two inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has medium-length brown hair and blue eyes.

Bourque was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a white hoodie with a black windbreaker and white or grey sneakers. She was carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information can call the Codiac RCMP.