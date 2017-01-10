Run, run as fast as you can, try and catch the Saint John Riptide's "Gingerbread Man."

The National Basketball League of Canada team confirmed Tuesday it signed Horace (Gingerbread Man) Wormely, a five-foot-seven-inch point-guard from Pasadena, C.A., who earned his nursery-rhyme nickname from his great speed.

Riptide president Scott VanWart hopes Wormely helps the team breakthrough.

"We think it's time Saint John won a championship," VanWart said.

The team is pushing hard to win the NBL Championship this year, officials said, and the hope is Wormely can help add much-needed depth to the roster.

The Riptide are undefeated at home and are 4-1 overall, but playoffs don't begin until early May.

Last year, Saint John lost to Halifax just short of the Atlantic Division title.

VanWart said Wormely can relieve some of intense playing time many of the top players have been enduring lately.

Signing the new point guard wasn't about adding scoring power, as the team is already offensive, he said.

"We need someone to control that offence and distribute the ball," VanWart said.

Only 5'6" or so

Perhaps the most remarkable thing about The Gingerbread Man is his height — some references have him at five feet, six inches tall. Wormely says he's five feet, seven inchdes tall on a good day.

"The sun has to be positioned properly," the athlete said over the phone.

Either way, a player of that size is almost unheard of in professional basketball.

But Wormely said his quickness and size allows him to move to spots on the court faster than most.

"God had to give me something because I'm not that tall," he said, laughing.

Doesn't embrace nickname

Wormely said he earned his nickname out west, but has always been reluctant to embrace it fully.

He said he's not fully comfortable being anything other than himself, but acknowledges it's a good nickname.

'It just kind of stuck.' - Horace (The Gingerbread Man) Wormley

It caught on after a friend yelled it out when Wormley had four or five break-away lay-ups in a single game.

"He just said, 'Catch him if you can, he's The Gingerbread Man' and it just kind of stuck."

For the newcomer, this move will be his first time in Canada. He last played professionally in Colombia, but said he's glad he can continue his career doing what he loves.

Although he won't be the starting point guard, officials said fans should expect to see Wormley courtside this weekend.